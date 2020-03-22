Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. Bank of America upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Friday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,735.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,018.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

