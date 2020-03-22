Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $616.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.35 million and the highest is $618.80 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $576.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

