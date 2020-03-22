Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 61,239 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

