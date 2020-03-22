Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 547,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

