Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.69 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

