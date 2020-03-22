Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Argus lifted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $149.21 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.36.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.