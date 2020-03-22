Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.85 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

