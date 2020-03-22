Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 192,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 192,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $138.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

