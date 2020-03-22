Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of ETN opened at $64.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

