Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CARE opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

