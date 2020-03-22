Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NYSE CRI opened at $66.49 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,052,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

