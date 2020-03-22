Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Shares Up 25%

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s stock price shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 393,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 155,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

