CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.36. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 80,903 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

The company has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

