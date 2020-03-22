Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

