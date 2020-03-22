Cerillion (LON:CER) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of $50.91 million and a PE ratio of 22.12.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

