CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CEVA by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a P/E ratio of 156.64, a PEG ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.29. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

