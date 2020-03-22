Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,074 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Parke Bancorp worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $331,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PKBK opened at $10.65 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on PKBK. BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.