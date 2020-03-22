Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

