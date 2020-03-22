Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Akero Therapeutics worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

