Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Green Brick Partners worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 in the last 90 days. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

