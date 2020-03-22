Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Western New England Bancorp worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

