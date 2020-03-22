Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,660 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Nantkwest worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NK opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Nantkwest Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.