Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Capstar Financial worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $8.32 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

