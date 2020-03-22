Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Molecular Templates worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. Molecular Templates Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

