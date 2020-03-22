Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of MeiraGTx worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTX stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 411.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

