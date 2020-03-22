Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Adesto Technologies worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $9.10 on Friday. Adesto Technologies Corp has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

