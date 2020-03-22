Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $591,000 in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

