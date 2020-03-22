Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,822 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Gladstone Land worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

