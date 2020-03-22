Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITIC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Investors Title stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 17.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

