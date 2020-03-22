Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Up 6.3%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.80, 2,125,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,009,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

