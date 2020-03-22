Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.01

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.01 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 5877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

