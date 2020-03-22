Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Chimerix worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chimerix by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chimerix news, insider Michael T. Andriole acquired 33,300 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Also, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,295 shares of company stock valued at $225,793 and have sold 42,035 shares valued at $85,089. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Chimerix Inc has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

