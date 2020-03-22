Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

