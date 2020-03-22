CIBC Downgrades Boralex (TSE:BLX) to Neutral

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$30.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.25.

Shares of BLX opened at C$22.24 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

