CIBC Trims Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$176.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

BYD opened at C$144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$208.83. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current year.

