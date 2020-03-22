CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 2,521,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 1,305.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

