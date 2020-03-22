CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,149 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,180,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348,459 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 80,232,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356,151 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 4,663,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 759,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $0.36 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.