CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.08%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

