CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

