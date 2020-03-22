CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 22,146 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

