CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,842 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $514,768.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

