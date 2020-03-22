CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.03%.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

