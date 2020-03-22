Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.