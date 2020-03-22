Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,411 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.