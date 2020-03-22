Citigroup Inc. Buys 24,522 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

HTBK stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have acquired 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

