Citigroup Inc. Buys New Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.25.

GLP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

