Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 496,288 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

ADSW opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.