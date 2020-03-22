Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Trueblue worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Trueblue by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trueblue by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

