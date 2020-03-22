Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $26.25 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $743.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

