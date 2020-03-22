Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,276 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1,256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 394,181 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB opened at $19.37 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $630.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

